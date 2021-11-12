Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: First Look at Lindsay Lohan & Chord Overstreet's Netflix Holiday Film

pixeltracker

The film will be released during the 2022 Holidays.

Nov. 12, 2021  
Photo: First Look at Lindsay Lohan & Chord Overstreet's Netflix Holiday Film

Netflix has released a first look at Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet filming their upcoming Holiday rom-com, set for a 2022 release. The cast also features George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez.

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Writers on the project include Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian. Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe and David Wulf will serve as executive producers.

Check out the new photo here:

Photo: First Look at Lindsay Lohan & Chord Overstreet's Netflix Holiday Film


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful Blue Logo Tote
Beautiful Blue Logo Tote
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Book of Mormon Tie Tee
Book of Mormon Tie Tee

From This Author Michael Major