Pedro Pascal to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Musical Guest Coldplay

Pascal will host the February 4 episode.

Jan. 26, 2023  

"Saturday Night Live" will continue its run of original episodes on Feb. 4 with host Pedro Pascal and musical guest Coldplay.

Pascal, who will make his "SNL" hosting debut, stars in HBO's new series "The Last of Us" and the upcoming third season of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.

Coldplay will perform as musical guest for the seventh time. The Grammy Award-winning band have just announced a run of West Coast dates in September as they continue their record-breaking "Music Of The Spheres" world tour.

"SNL" airs this Saturday, Jan. 28 with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby.
In addition to the broadcast on NBC, "SNL" streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

This season "SNL" is currently the #1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.

"Saturday Night Live" won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series).

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.



