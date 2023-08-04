Peacock to Stream Wes Andersons's ASTEROID CITY

Asteroid City will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Aug 11.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Focus Features’ ASTEROID CITY, a Wes Anderson film, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Aug 11.

The Certified Fresh film on Rotten Tomatoes features a star-studded cast, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, and more. 

ASTEROID CITY is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection including Illumination's record-breaking box office hit THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE, Universal Pictures’ modern monster tale RENFIELD, Focus Features’ POLITE SOCIETY and A THOUSAND AND ONE. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action/adventure, kids, and more.

A fictional American desert town, circa 1955. Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration -- but the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events. Equal parts comedy, drama, and romance (with a touch of science-fiction). 

The cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Watch the trailer here:



