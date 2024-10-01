Peacock to Stream DESPICABLE ME 4 on Halloween Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare for a Peacock Halloween alongside Gru and the Minions with Illumination's DESPICABLE ME 4 streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning October 31. Illumination's original animated film stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Sofía Vergara, Dana Gaier, Will Ferrell and more.

In addition to DESPICABLE ME 4, celebrate the franchise in true Gru style with DESPICABLE ME 1, 2 & 3, also streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock’s exclusive streaming debut comes on the heels of a successful theatrical run, becoming the first-ever animated franchise to cross $5 billion in global box office.

The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent, Gru, returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s DESPICABLE ME 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to THE FAMILY – Gru Jr. – who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces THE FAMILY to go on the run. This latest blockbuster chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history is packed with nonstop action, filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, and new dynamics with the introduction of a questionably charming team - The Mega Minions!

Universal’s biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, shortly after their theatrical debuts. Subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Illumination, Blumhouse, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation.

In 2024, Peacock will debut films including OPPENHEIMER, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, KUNG FU PANDA 4, MONKEY MAN, THE FALL GUY, DESPICABLE ME 4, TWISTERS, and SPEAK NO EVIL. The star-studded WICKED will debut on Peacock in 2025. For the full film offering on Peacock, click here.

