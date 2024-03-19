Peacock Orders Jessica Biel-Led THE GOOD DAUGHTER Limited Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has announced the limited series order of the psychological suspense thriller THE GOOD DAUGHTER, starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated actress Jessica Biel (Candy, The Sinner).

Karin Slaughter (Pieces of Her) will write all episodes and executive produce. Emmy award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will executive produce for Made Up Stories (Pieces of Her, Big Little Lies, Wolf Like Me) and Biel and Michelle Purple will executive produce for Iron Ocean (The Sinner, Cruel Summer). The series comes from FIFTH SEASON and is based on Slaughter's New York Times bestselling novel The Good Daughter.

Papandrea’s Made Up Stories previously produced the hit limited series Pieces of Her based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.



THE GOOD DAUGHTER is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Jessica Biel) and Samantha Quinn have spent the last twenty-eight years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene.

Now a lawyer like her father, she's forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.