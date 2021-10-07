Peacock Announces JoJo Siwa'S DANCE POP REVOLUTION Release

Peacock has unveiled the official show art and premiere date for the all-new reality competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which will begin streaming on Thursday, November 4. Three of the eight episodes will drop on premiere day, with new episodes available each week thereafter.

Jessalyn Siwa, mom and manager to multi-talented worldwide pop sensation JoJo Siwa, is teaming up with her daughter, in Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, the ultimate reality competition series in which young talent, who also happen to be major JoJo Siwa fans, will compete for a coveted role in XOMG Pop, a brand-new pop group that will be managed by Jessalynn. Eleven tweens will participate in a series of performances and challenges, while JoJo serves as choreographer and mentor. As part of the grand prize, the newly crowned pop group will serve as an opening act for JoJo.

The cast includes 18-year-old pop star, YouTube sensation, dancer, influencer and entrepreneur JoJo Siwa as well as her "momager" Jessalynn Siwa. Other cast members include Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, DALLAS Skye Gatson, Emily Hoder, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Laila Clark, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Tatum Waters, Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan and Sadie O'Sullivan.

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution is produced by Evolution Media. Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Sean Rankine, Brian Stinson, Lindsay Weiglein, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo Siwa and Caryn Sterling serve as executive producers.