Peacock Announces Halloween Horror Lineup

Starting October 1st, Peacock will be the ultimate destination for Halloween Horror.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Starting October 1st, Peacock will be the ultimate destination for Halloween Horror with dozens of curated collections and a long list of titles to explore.

From iconic classics like PSYCHO to campy throwbacks like TREMORS and wizardly fun with the HARRY POTTER films, Peacock is celebrating this season with something spooky for everyone to stream.

Additionally, Michael Meyers is back with Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse's HALLOWEEN ENDS. The film will be in theaters and available to stream on Peacock on October 14th.

All eight  HARRY POTTER movies will stream exclusively on Peacock throughout the month of October.

All four films from the beloved TWILIGHT franchise.

Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse's HALLOWEEN ENDS will premiere on Peacock day-and-date with theatres on October 14.

New horror films including SEPARATION from director William Brent and Blumhouse's psychological horror film YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT.

Horror fan-favorite franchises including FRIDAY THE 13TH, CHUCKY, SAW, GREMLINS, PREDATOR, PHANTASM, NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET and cult classics from the ELVIRA MOVIE MACABRE library .

Family-friendly thrills like LEMONY SNICKET'S A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS, the  MONSTER HIGH  film series and  LIL' MONSTERS. 

Classic monster movies DRACULA, FRANKENSTEIN, THE INVISIBLE MAN and more from Universal's esteemed horror collection . 

Series thrillers THE FALL, THE PURGE, horror mini-series FIRESTARTER: REKINDLED and unscripted hits like  COLD CASE FILES and  FIRST 48; 

Plus, Halloween-themed episodes of favorite series, ranging from sitcoms like THE OFFICE, BROOKLYN 99,  PARKS AND RECREATION, SUPERSTORE and 30 ROCK  to silly gags  on  SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to dramas like  LAW & ORDER that go to serious places with their Halloween storylines.

