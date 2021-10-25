Peacock Announces Cast for Craig Robinson's KILLING IT

Peacock has announced that Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller will join Craig Robinson in the new series, Killing It.

Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes. The project reunites Craig Robinson with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Robinson recurs on NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as Jake's friend and nemesis, Doug Judy (aka the Pontiac Bandit).

Craig Robinson (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play Craig, a man who will do anything to make his American Dream come true, even compete in a state-sponsored python hunt.

Claudia O'Doherty (Love, Trainwreck) will play Jillian, a down-on-her luck Uber driver who introduces Craig to the bizarre world of snake hunting.

Rell Battle (Black-ish, The Good Doctor) will play Isaiah, Craig's younger brother, whose version of the American Dream is a lot less legal than Craig's.

Scott MacArthur (The Mick, Righteous Gemstones) will play Brock, a rival snake hunter and aspiring social media star.

Stephanie Nogueras (The Good Fight, Switched at Birth) will play Camille, Craig's ex-wife with whom he uneasily co-parents their pre-teen daughter, Vanessa.

Wyatt Walter (Sons of Thunder) will play Corby, Brock's teenage son and reluctant cameraman.

Jet Miller (Bethany, Young Dylan) will play Vanessa, Craig's daughter who idolizes her father, but wants nothing to do with hunting snakes.

Production on the series has begun in New Orleans, with Mo Marable directing the first three episodes.