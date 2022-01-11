Peacock Acquires USE OF FORCE: THE POLICING OF BLACK AMERICA Documentary

Peacock has acquired the powerful documentary Use of Force: the Policing of Black America, which examines police brutality against people of color and explores a path forward to address this critical issue.

The full-length film narrated and co-produced by Hip Hop Legend Chuck D, directed and written by Cary Grant Jr. and Executive Produced by Grant and Lathan Hodge, premieres January 14, 2022.

As reports of fatal police violence continue to flood the headlines, this film shines a light on not only the circumstances of these cases but how to improve the system as a whole and heal the communities they impact.

The film features interviews with members of law enforcement, family members of victims as well as political figures looking to make a change, including former Senior Advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett, mother of shooting victim Sean Bell, Valerie Bell, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, Alicia Garza, and former Police Chief of Linden, New Jersey, Jonathan Parham among others.

Use of Force is produced by Premo Studios and Planet South in association with Islabrava Productions. Cary Grant Jr., Lathan Hodge, Esteban Martin, Andreas Olavarria and Calais Campbell are Executive Producers, with Chuck D as Narrator and Co-Producer.

Watch the new trailer here: