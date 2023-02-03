Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band Return to THE TONIGHT SHOW Tonight

Coming up TONIGHT on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT, for one night only, Paul Shaffer, former "Late Night" bandleader and his longtime backing band are returning to 30 ROCK to sub in for The Roots on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The occasion marks Shaffer's return to late night after serving as bandleader for David Letterman for over 30 years.

Kit Harington and Tyler James Williams will also appear during tonight's episode.

TUNE IN to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see Paul Shaffer make his late night return.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC