Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band Return to THE TONIGHT SHOW Tonight

TUNE IN to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see Paul Shaffer make his late night return. 

Feb. 03, 2023  

Coming up TONIGHT on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT, for one night only, Paul Shaffer, former "Late Night" bandleader and his longtime backing band are returning to 30 ROCK to sub in for The Roots on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The occasion marks Shaffer's return to late night after serving as bandleader for David Letterman for over 30 years.

Kit Harington and Tyler James Williams will also appear during tonight's episode.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC



