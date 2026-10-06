Paul Reubens' Big Auction to Feature Pee-wee Herman Memorabilia at Julien's

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Julien's Auctions is presenting 'Paul Reubens' Big Auction,' featuring over 400 items from the late actor's personal archive, with a live sale set for Wednesday, October 28 at 10am PT at the Groundlings Theatre and online at juliensauctions.com.

The collection spans Reubens' career and includes his iconic Pee-Wee Herman gray suit, red Schwinn bicycles, original production costumes and props, rare limited-edition dolls, puppets, claymation cartoon scene artwork, scripts, storyboards, posters, and memorabilia from across productions including Pee-wee's Playhouse, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Big Top Pee-wee, and Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

Ahead of the auction, an exclusive two-week exhibition of the collection will open at the Groundlings Theatre, the venue where Reubens first found his voice as a performer. That evening, the theatre will host 'Evening in Pee-wee's Playhouse,' featuring a sold-out public screening of two episodes of Pee-wee's Playhouse and a panel with surprise guests from Reubens' Groundlings and Playhouse family.

Highlights Include

Original production costumes such as the Pee-wee's Big Holiday Hero Pee-Wee Herman slate gray glen plaid suit, the Big Top Pee-wee stunt Pee-Wee Herman circus ensemble, and the Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special Pee-Wee Herman stunt double snowsuit.

Bicycles such as his Sturgis 'Pee-wee Rider' Schwinn bicycle with helmet and a Pee-wee's Big Adventure replica bicycle with 2011 Visionary Spike TV scream award.

A Pee-Wee Herman signed poster of the classic film Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

A Pee-wee's Playhouse Paul Reubens parking sign.

Artifacts from his early stand-up career and 1981's The Pee-Wee Herman Show at The Groundlings Theatre, including early used stage props, Mr. Knucklehead sock puppets, a production script, and a poster.

Production-used giant underpants; a Pee-Wee Herman 1989 JCPenney 40-inch limited-edition doll; a Pee-wee's Playhouse stop-motion Dinosaur puppet with stand; and a Mystery Men 'The Spleen' whoopee cushion wrap gift, among other items.

About The Groundlings Theatre & School

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 46 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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