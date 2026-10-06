Paul Reubens' Big Auction to Feature Pee-wee Herman Memorabilia at Julien's
The collection spans Reubens' career across PEE-WEE'S PLAYHOUSE, PEE-WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE, and other productions.
Julien's Auctions is presenting 'Paul Reubens' Big Auction,' featuring over 400 items from the late actor's personal archive, with a live sale set for Wednesday, October 28 at 10am PT at the Groundlings Theatre and online at juliensauctions.com.
The collection spans Reubens' career and includes his iconic Pee-Wee Herman gray suit, red Schwinn bicycles, original production costumes and props, rare limited-edition dolls, puppets, claymation cartoon scene artwork, scripts, storyboards, posters, and memorabilia from across productions including Pee-wee's Playhouse, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Big Top Pee-wee, and Pee-wee's Big Holiday.
Ahead of the auction, an exclusive two-week exhibition of the collection will open at the Groundlings Theatre, the venue where Reubens first found his voice as a performer. That evening, the theatre will host 'Evening in Pee-wee's Playhouse,' featuring a sold-out public screening of two episodes of Pee-wee's Playhouse and a panel with surprise guests from Reubens' Groundlings and Playhouse family.
Highlights Include
Original production costumes such as the Pee-wee's Big Holiday Hero Pee-Wee Herman slate gray glen plaid suit, the Big Top Pee-wee stunt Pee-Wee Herman circus ensemble, and the Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special Pee-Wee Herman stunt double snowsuit.
Bicycles such as his Sturgis 'Pee-wee Rider' Schwinn bicycle with helmet and a Pee-wee's Big Adventure replica bicycle with 2011 Visionary Spike TV scream award.
A Pee-Wee Herman signed poster of the classic film Pee-wee's Big Adventure.
A Pee-wee's Playhouse Paul Reubens parking sign.
Artifacts from his early stand-up career and 1981's The Pee-Wee Herman Show at The Groundlings Theatre, including early used stage props, Mr. Knucklehead sock puppets, a production script, and a poster.
Production-used giant underpants; a Pee-Wee Herman 1989 JCPenney 40-inch limited-edition doll; a Pee-wee's Playhouse stop-motion Dinosaur puppet with stand; and a Mystery Men 'The Spleen' whoopee cushion wrap gift, among other items.
About The Groundlings Theatre & School
The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. It is a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic talents from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. Groundlings and recent alumni can be seen on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ashley Padilla), Jury Duty (Emily Pendergast, Alex Bonifer), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Call Me Kat (Julian Gant), Kevin Can F Himself (Alex Bonifer), She-Hulk (Patty Guggenheim), Barry (Andrew Leeds), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson), and more. A calendar of events and information on upcoming shows is available at groundlings.com/shows.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...