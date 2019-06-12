Paramount To Spice Up The Big Screen With Spice Girls Animated Movie

Jun. 12, 2019  
Paramount To Spice Up The Big Screen With Spice Girls Animated Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount animation is in the early stages of a Spice Girls film. All five members of the group Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham are on board.

Simon Fuller is set to produce, and the script is coming from Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith. The movie is also set to feature old and new music. Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria shared that the group is "very involved" with the process.

With nine number one singles, 80 million record sales worldwide, two worldwide concert tours, plus movies and musicals to their name, there is no doubt that the Spice Girls were the biggest girl band of all time!

Read more about the news from The Hollywood Reporter here!

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures official Facebook



