Paramount Network Greenlights 68 WHISKEY

Paramount Network today ordered 10 one-hour episodes of 68 Whiskey, a new, scripted comedic drama series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Oscar(R)-winner Brian Grazer will serve as an executive producer along with Oscar(R)-winner Ron Howard, Imagine Television Group Chairman Francie Calfo (Empire, Genius), Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey and Emmy(R)-nominated Roberto Benabib (Weeds, The Brink, Ally McBeal), who is also set to write. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, from which 68 Whiskey has been adapted, will also executive produce, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel) and Danna Stern (yes Studios).

68 Whiskey joins a scripted roster for Paramount Network headlined by Yellowstone, which returns for its second season on June 19 and was 2018's most-watched new cable series, ranking second across all of cable TV series for the year (5.1 million total viewers per episode), and the recently announced new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins, which will premiere in 2020.

"We're thrilled to work with Imagine Entertainment on 68 Whiskey and have the powerhouse team of Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Roberto Benabib, who have an extraordinary track record in compelling and provocative storytelling, adapt it for an American audience," said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land. "I'm a huge fan of the Israeli series from which this series is based, and the unique mixture of drama and comedy infused throughout, and know 68 Whiskey will be a great complement to Yellowstone and Emily in Paris on Paramount Network's growing slate of scripted originals as we seek to create TV as exciting as movies."

"We are very pleased to be working with Kent, Keith and everyone at Paramount Network to bring 68 Whiskey to air. Roberto's unique comedic vision for this high-stakes, emotional and timely show promises audiences something fresh and exciting," said Ron Howard.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to produce a series that echoes the dark irreverent films of the '70s and speaks to the dark irreverent insanity of the world today," said Roberto Benabib.

"As CBS Television Studios continues to expand its reach far beyond the broadcast construct, we are excited to have our first original series at Paramount Network and look forward to working with Keith and the team," said David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios. "68 Whiskey is an exciting drama based on a highly successful international format, and we are proud to partner with Imagine and Paramount to bring it to American viewers."

68 Whiskey is a dark comedy following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed "The Orphanage." Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.





Related Articles View More TV Stories