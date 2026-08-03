PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN Cinema Broadcast to Screen in LA-Area Theaters

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A live concert film capturing CORTIS' PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN tour is set to screen at a series of movie theaters across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Filmed at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, the broadcast marks the group's cinema debut and will be shown in the Pacific time zone on August 13, with additional screenings in the Mountain, Central, and Eastern time zones on August 14. The event is presented by Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with HYBE, and features CORTIS members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. Audiences will also see a 30-minute pre-show created exclusively for the theatrical release ahead of the main concert footage.

WHAT

Broadcasting live from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, 2026 CORTIS TOUR IN LA: LIVE marks the cinema debut of CORTIS just under one year since their debut single launch. Hailed by Rolling Stone as the 'coolest K-pop debut of the year' and by The Hollywood Reporter as proof that 'K-pop's future looks bright,' the group stands out as a self-producing 'young creator crew', with all members actively involved in the songwriting process, as well as choreography and visual direction.

The cinema broadcast arrives at the peak of their momentum, driven by their hit single 'REDRED' from their 2nd EP GREENGREEN, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, up 12 spots from their previous release, crossing 100 million Spotify streams in a record 57 days, and a completely sold-out tour leg across both Incheon and North America.

Alongside the first-ever live concert broadcast from the group, theater audiences will be treated to a 30-minute special exclusive pre-show created specifically for this theatrical release before the main performance begins.

WHO

Starring CORTIS members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

The event is presented by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, in partnership with global entertainment lifestyle platform, HYBE.

WHEN

2026 CORTIS TOUR IN LA: LIVE VIEWING is coming to movie theaters in the Pacific time zone on August 13. The event will screen in cinemas in the Mountain, Central, and Eastern time zones on August 14.

For local screening date details, visit CortisLiveViewing.com.

WHERE

The event will be shown at the following local cinemas:

Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX, 3907 Shore Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235

AMC Clifton Commons 16, 405 Route 3 E, Clifton, NJ 07014

AMC Danbury 16, 4 International Dr, Danbury, CT 06810

Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX, 1050 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, NY 11729

AMC Monmouth Mall 15, 180 State Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724

AMC Jersey Gardens 20, 651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

Farmingdale Stm 10 & IMAX, 20 Michael Avenue, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Regal Tangram 4DX, 133-36 37th Avenue, Flushing, NY 11354

Hazlet 12, 2821 Highway 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730

Showcase Island 16, 185 Morris Avenue, Holtsville, NY 11742

Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX, 35-30 38th St, Long Island City, NY 11101-1401

Lynbrook 13 & RPX, 321 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563-2517

AMC Crystal Run 16, 1 Galleria Drive, Middletown, NY 10940

AMC New Brunswick 18, 17 US Highway #1, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX, 33 Le Count Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Essex Crossing & RPX, 115 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002

Village East Cinema, 181-189 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003

AMC Kips Bay 15, 570 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016-6307

The cinema release follows a sold-out tour run across Incheon and North America and comes on the heels of the group's second EP GREENGREEN, which included the single REDRED. Additional details on the broadcast's trailer and ticket sales and the global cinema rollout were previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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