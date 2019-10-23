PUNKY BREWSTER Sequel Adds Freddie Prinze Jr.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Freddie Prinze Jr. has joined an upcoming streaming TV sequel of 80s sitcom "Punky Brewster." The series will premiere on Peacock.

Soleil Moon Frye returns to play Punky Brewster, a girl who was abandoned by her parents and eventually adopted by the manager of the building where she was staying in a vacant apartment.

In the sequel, Punky is a single mother of three trying to put her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a girl who reminds Punky of her younger self.

Prinze plays Punky's ex-husband Travis. A musician whose work constantly takes him in and out of town, he nonetheless remains a great dad and has a lingering chemistry with Punky.

Prinze is best known for roles in "She's All That," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and "24." He recently starred as Kanan Jarrus on "Star Wars Rebels."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories