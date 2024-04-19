PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT to Receive Sequel; Original Stars Returning

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new report from Deadline, Stephan Elliott, director of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, has confirmed that a sequel to the 1994 film is underway with actors Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce And Hugo Weaving reprising their roles.

“The original cast is on board, I’ve got a script that everybody likes, we’re still working out deals. … It’s happening,” Elliott said.

The film will feature “old disco classics, but we’ll be moving into contemporary as well.”

The story of the first film follows three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus, searching for love and friendship, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of. It went on to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design and has since become a cult classic.

In 2006, a musical based on the film created by Allan Scott and Stephan Elliott, opened in Sydney. Featuring well-know pop songs as its score, it initially graced the London stage in 2009, before conquering Broadway in 2011.

A reimagined version of the show called Priscilla the Party! is currently running at the HERE @Outernet in London.

Photo Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer