.PREMIERE ROUNDUP: Find Out When Your Favorite Fall TV Shows Return

After a long, uncertain spring, TV is back, for the most part! BroadwayWorld compiled a list of all of the shows that will be premiering and returning this fall, complete with descriptions so you know what you're getting into.

As with most aspects of 2020, this fall's TV lineup is unique. Many of these shows were filmed during the pandemic. Many were filmed before the pandemic, but couldn't be completed before lockdown in March.

See what's coming back this season by checking out the list below - organized by return date!

September

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

September 1 - Netflix

This 12 episode series features prominent Black voices - authors, athletes, actors, musicians, and comedians - reading children's books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience.

Chef's Table: BBQ

September 2 - Netflix

The Emmy-nominated series shifts its focus to the art of the barbecue, featuring accomplished chefs from the US, Australia and Mexico.

A.P. Bio

September 3 - Peacock

A former philosophy professor who takes a job teaching AP biology, uses his students to get back at the people in his life who have wronged him.

Raised by Wolves

September 3 - HBO Max

Androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet.

The Boys

September 4 - Amazon Prime

Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world's most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.

Earth to Ned

September 4 - Disney+

From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off their invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth's greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship's artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODS, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.

American Ninja Warrior

September 7 - NBC

Contestants run, jump, crawl, climb, hang, and swing through crazy obstacles as they compete to become the next American Ninja champion.

Julie and the Phantoms

September 10 - Netflix

High schooler Julie lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 appear, they reawaken Julie's own inner spirit and create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms. Based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas.

Dancing With the Stars

September 14 - ABC

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner.

We Are Who We Are

September 14 - HBO

Set in 2016, We Are Who We Are is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy.

The Third Day

September 14 - HBO

‌The show is divided into two parts: "Summer" and "Winter." In "Summer," one man (The New Pope's Jude Law) visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of inhabitants intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half, aka "Winter," a strong-willed outsider (Moonlight's Naomie Harris) comes to the island seeking answers - but instead causes a battle to decide its fate.

Archer

September 16 - FXX

Covert BLACK OPS and espionage take a back seat to zany personalities and relationships between secret agents and drones.

Challenger: The Final Flight

September 16 - Netflix

A docuseries the unpacks the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster.

World's Funniest Animals

September 18 - The CW

An all-new series hosted by Elizabeth Stanton ("Popstar This Week") who, along and her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.

60 Minutes

September 18 - CBS

60 Minutes, the most successful American television broadcast in history, is approaching its 53rd season. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast that began in 1968 is still a hit in 2020.

Ratched

September 18 - Netflix

Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

Pen15

September 18 - Hulu

The comedic story of middle school seen through the eyes of two 7th grade girls dealing with the awkwardness of being a teenager.

Filthy Rich

September 21 - Fox

The heirs of a wealthy Southern businessman hatch a plan to get a piece of his fortune. Broadway's Corey Cott stars.

The Masked Singer

September 23 - FOX

A singing competition guessing game based on Korean format King of Mask Singer. 12 celebrity performers wear costumes to conceal identities. One singer is eliminated each week and unmasked. Small hints are given for the viewer guess along.

I Can See Your Voice

September 23 - FOX

A Pop star tries to guess the skilled vocalists from the tone-deaf singers without hearing them sing. With the help of a "tone-deaf detective team.

Agents of Chaos

September 23 - HBO

Agents of Chaos, a two-part documentary from director Alex Gibney (HBO's The Inventor: Out for Blood in SILICON VALLEY and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief) examines Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

One Day at a Time

September 24 - CBS

Follows three generations of the same Cuban-American family living in the same house: a newly divorced former military mother, her teenage daughter and tween son, and her old-school mother. Now on CBS.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

September 25 - CBS

The series showcases the next generation of viral home videos in the age of social distancing, and reflect the creativity, humor, and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months.

Utopia

September 25 - Amazon Prime

A group of young adults, who meet online, get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel, which not only pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organization, but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world.

The Simpsons

September 27 - FOX

The satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield.

Bless the Harts

September 27 - Fox

A group of Southerners strive to live the American dream.

Bob's Burgers

September 27 - FOX

Bob Belcher, along with his wife and 3 children, try to run their last hope of holding THE FAMILY together, which is running Bob's dream restaurant.

Family Guy

September 27 - FOX

In a wacky Rhode Island town, a dysfunctional family strive to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another.

The Comey Rule

September 27 - Showtime

Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Dir. James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this limited series of the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Fargo

September 27 - FX

Various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota.

Patria

September 27 - HBO Max

The story of two families affected by ETA's terrorism in the Basque Country.

October

Connecting...

October 1 - NBC

An ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Gangs of London

October 1 - AMC+

Tells the story of London being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of its international gangs and the sudden power vacuum that's created when THE HEAD of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated.

The Salisbury Poisonings

October 1 - AMC +

Fact-based drama about the Novichok poisoning crisis in Salisbury in 2018.

Undercover Boss

October 2 - CBS

Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees.

Monsterland

October 2 - Hulu

Encounters with Gothic beasts, including fallen angels and werewolves, broken people are driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin line between man and beast.

Pandora

October 4 - The CW

Set in the year 2199, a young woman who has lost everything finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she learns to defend the galaxy from intergalactic threats.

The Walking Dead

October 4 - AMC

Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive. The season 10 finale airs October 4.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond

October 4 - AMC

The series will focus on the first generation to grow up during the zombie apocalypse.

Soulmates

October 5 - AMC

"Soulmates" takes place 15 years from now, when Science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet - a way to find your soulmate through six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love.

Swamp Thing

October 6 - The CW

Abby Arcane returns home to Marais, Louisiana to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, only to discover the dark, terrifying mysteries of the swamp.

Supernatural

October 8 - The CW

Two brothers follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons and gods that roam the earth. The final seven episodes begin airing October 8.

The Outpost

October 8 - The CW

Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackbloods, sets off to track her family's killers, and discovers her supernatural powers, which she must learn to harness.

Fear the Walking Dead

October 11 - AMC

A Walking Dead spin-off, set in Los Angeles, following two families who must band together to survive the undead apocalypse.

The Bachelorette

October 13 - ABC

With a determination to never settle for anything less than unconditional love and respect, Clare is ready to find her true love.

The Amazing Race

October 14 - CBS

Multiple teams race around the globe for $1,000,000 to 'amazing' locations.

Star Trek: Discovery

October 15 - CBS ALL ACCESS

Ten years before Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Helstrom

October 16 - Hulu

Daimon and Ana Helstrom are THE SON and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity - each with their attitude and skills.

Shark Tank

October 16 - ABC

Ambitious entrepreneurs present their breakthrough business concepts.

The Voice

October 19-20 - NBC

Four famous musicians search for the best voices in America and will mentor these singers to become artists. America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.

Unsolved Mysteries

October 19 - Netflix

Immersive, character-driven stories are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable. Families, detectives and journalists hope viewers hold the clues to solving these mysteries.

Superstore

October 22 - NBC

A look at the lives of employees at a big box store.

The Undoing

October 25 - HBO

Life for a successful therapist in New York begins to unravel on the eve of publishing her first book.

November

This Is Us

November 11 - NBC

A heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

Chicago Med

November 11 - NBC

The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships.

Chicago Fire

November 11 - NBC

The story of firefighters in Chicago, both on a personal and professional level.

Chicago P.D.

November 11 - NBC

Follows District 21 of the Chicago Police Department, which is made up of two distinctly different groups: the uniformed cops and the Intelligence Unit.

Law & Order: SVU

November 12 - NBC

This series follows the Special Victims Unit, a specially trained squad of detectives in the N.Y.P.D., who investigate sexually related crimes.

The Blacklist

November 13 - NBC

A new FBI profiler, Elizabeth Keen, has her entire life uprooted when a mysterious criminal, Raymond Reddington, who has eluded capture for decades, turns himself in and insists on speaking only to her.

The Crown

November 15 - Netflix

Follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century.

No Man's Land

November 18 - Hulu

No Man's Land dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS' biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine's journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

Animaniacs

November 20 - Hulu

An updated version of the 1990s animated series featuring a trio of wacky characters causing mayhem on the Warner Bros. studio lot

.

December

Earth at Night in Color

December 4 - Apple TV +

Narrated by Tom Hiddleston, the series follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never before seen behaviors.

The Stand

December 17 - CBS ALL ACCESS

After the world is in ruins, due to a man-made plague, a battle of Biblical proportions ensues between the survivors.

Returning, but No Return Date Yet

Sunday

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Equalizer (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Shameless (Showtime)

Pandora (CW)

The Rookie (ABC)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Monday

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

All Rise (CBS)

NEXT (Fox)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Manifest (Fox)

Bull (CBS)

Tuesday

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox)

NCIS (CBS)

FBI (CBS)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Big Sky (ABC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Mayans M.C. (FX)

Wednesday

The Goldbergs (ABC)

black-ish (ABC)

The Conners (ABC)

American Housewife (ABC)

Stumptown (ABC)

SEAL Team (CBS)

American Horror Story (FX)

Thursday

Station 19 (ABC)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

grown-ish (Freeform)

B Positive (CBS)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Evil (CBS)

A Million Little Things (ABC)

Friday

Jack Ryan (Amazon)

MacGyver (CBS)

20/20 (ABC)

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Dateline (NBC)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday

Dateline Saturday Night Mystery (NBC)

Crimetime Saturday (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

