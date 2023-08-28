POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Starring Patina Miller Will Return in December

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is set to return December 1.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Starring Patina Miller Will Return in December

STARZ announced TODAY the highly anticipated season three premiere for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” set to return December 1.

New episodes of “Raising Kanan'' will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

With emotions high and the stakes even higher, we return to Southside Jamaica, Queens right where we left the Thomas family at the end of season two, with THE FAMILY in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou. The photos include a first look at new cast members Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps” and “Pop” Henry, as well as Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie,” whose casting was announced earlier this year.

The new season will include Tony Danza reprising his role of Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti, and of course, returning series regulars including the formidable Patina Miller as “Raquel Thomas” and MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan Stark.”

Over the last two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies.

He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil.

Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves.

They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Pierce, Woods and Danza, “Raising Kanan” stars Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke” and Antonio Ortiz as “Famous.”

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.



