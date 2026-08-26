POSSIBLE LOVE Trailer Debuts for Lee Chang-dong's Oscar Entry

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The official trailer has been unveiled for POSSIBLE LOVE, which is South Korea's Official Selection for International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards. The film will release in select theaters October 23 before arriving on Netflix worldwide on November 6.

The film follows two married couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband — whose paths cross when the filmmaker sets out to film them, bringing both marriages face to face with their different lives and hidden desires.

Director Lee Chang-dong's first film in eight years, POSSIBLE LOVE stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, marking one of the biggest ensembles of powerhouse Korean talent to appear together in a single film.

About Possible Love

Possible Love follows the intertwined relationship of two married couples facing different paths and hidden desires. Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) lives quietly with her laid-off husband Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and their young son Cheol until a funeral brings them into the orbit of Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), a documentary filmmaker chronicling laid-off workers, and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung) — a couple whose affluent lifestyle stands in sharp contrast to their own. When Mi-ok agrees to be filmed, she grows close to Ye-ji, and finds herself uneasily drawn to the unreadable Sang-woo. As their worlds collide, fractures begin to appear in their daily existence. Marking his first release in eight years, highly acclaimed director Lee Chang-dong (Burning, Poetry, Secret Sunshine) brings his signature nuance to Possible Love, capturing shifting emotions, conflicts, and contrasting outlooks that shape these relationships.

Credits

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Writers: Lee Chang-dong, Oh Jung-mi

Production Companies: Pinehouse Film Co., Ltd., Anonymous Content, LLC, NOWFILM Co., Ltd

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong

Country of Origin: South Korea

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