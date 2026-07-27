POSSIBLE LOVE Film to Announce Release Date Under Lee Chang-dong

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A release date announcement has surfaced for POSSIBLE LOVE, a film attached to director LEE CHANG-DONG. Further plot, cast, and scheduling details have not yet been made public.

Following the announcement of Possible Love's World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival and North American Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the teaser key art has been unveiled along with the date announcement. Possible Love will release in select theaters October 23 before arriving on Netflix worldwide on November 6.

The film follows two married couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband — whose paths cross when the filmmaker sets out to film them, bringing both marriages face to face with their different lives and hidden desires.

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