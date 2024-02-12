POOR THINGS Sets Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Release

It has been nominated for eleven Academy Awards and eleven BAFTA Awards.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

From acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, Searchlight Pictures' award-winning Poor Things will be available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu on February 27 and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from March 12, with exclusive bonus content.

Winner of Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress (Motion Picture Musical or Comedy) for Emma Stone at this year's Golden Globe Awards. It has been nominated for eleven Academy Awards and eleven BAFTA Awards.

Poor Things was also named one of the 10 best films of 2023 by both the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review. After taking the Lido by storm and winning the Golden Lion prize at Venice, the film continued to wow audiences also premiering at the Telluride Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, and on the international circuit.

Described as “nonstop bonkers brilliance” (David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter) and featuring “a dazzling Emma Stone performance" (Radhika Seth, Vogue) this wildly imaginative and exhilarating film is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (92%) and is currently still delighting audiences in theatres across the country.

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes this incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn.

Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Also starring Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott and Jerrod Carmichael, “Poor Things” was written by Tony McNamara, based on the book by Alasdair Gray, and produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone.

Bonus Features*

Featurettes

  • Possessing Beauty - The Making of Poor Things. Join Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, cast and crew in the making of this fantastical film. Explore the costumes, makeup and prosthetics in detail. Take a tour with Willem Dafoe and see how Godwin and Bella's home mirrors and accommodates them both.

Deleted Things

  • Brothel Doctor
  • Alfie's Chapter
  • Bella's Notebook

* Bonus features vary by product and retailer

Watch the trailer here:



