POKÉMON TALES: THE MISADVENTURES OF SIRFETCH'D & PICHU to Launch on Disney+

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Disney+ has announced a global distribution deal with The Pokémon Company International, including a new stop-motion series 'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu' coming to audiences worldwide in 2027. Created by the acclaimed animation studio Aardman, the series will debut on Disney XD and stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2027. The agreement also includes the beloved classic animated series 'Pokémon the Series: The Beginning,' which began airing on Disney XD earlier this month and is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets.

In 'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu,' Sirfetch'd and Pichu embark on an epic journey through the Galar Region. Together, they set out on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokémon across the region. Their missions rarely go as planned, but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown where peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon, and endless laughs await them.

'Pokémon the Series: The Beginning' follows Ash and Pikachu as they embark on adventures throughout the Pokémon world and marks the first title to launch under the new global distribution agreement. The series airs on Disney XD and is now streaming on Disney+.

'Pokémon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today,' said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. 'This new series 'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu' brings Aardman's signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world, giving audiences a fresh way to experience the characters they know and love. Along with 'Pokémon the Series: The Beginning,' these series are powerful additions to Disney XD and Disney+.'

'These stories, full of adventure and heroism, all told from the perspective of Pokémon is made even more exciting through the lens of the incredible filmmakers at Aardman,' said Phil Rynda. 'Audiences will be delighted getting to know the Sirfetch'd & Pichu, and wonderful cast of Pokémon, featured in this series. Aardman has brought Galar to life in a way that makes you feel like you can smell the air, touch the tree bark, and want to adventure alongside our series heroes.'

Joining the panel at Pokémon XP today were Pokémon's director of original animation, Phil Rynda, alongside members of the series' creative team at Aardman: director Tom Parkinson; Creative Director – IP Development Nat McKay; and Model Making Creative Lead James Young. The panel showcased how the team combined character, comedy, storytelling, and craftsmanship to create the new, hilarious stop-motion adventure, before giving fans a glimpse at the misadventures ahead and debuting the series' official teaser trailer.

'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu' was produced by The Pokémon Company International and brought to life by a creative team at Aardman animation including director Tom Parkinson; Creative Director – IP Development Nat McKay; and Model Making Creative Lead James Young. The series was acquired by Disney Kids & Family in a global distribution deal and will debut in 2027.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S., whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.co.uk.

About Aardman

Aardman is an employee-owned company, based in Bristol (UK) and co-founded in 1976 by Peter Lord and David Sproxton. An independent, multi-Academy Award and BAFTA winning studio, it produces feature films, series, advertising and interactive entertainment.

Its global productions are renowned for their uniquely entertaining and brilliantly crafted characters. The studio's work – which includes the creation of much-loved characters Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Timmy Time and Morph – is often imitated, and yet the company continues to lead the animation field producing a rare brand of visually stunning, comedic content for cinema, broadcasters, digital platforms and live experiences around the world.

2026 sees Aardman celebrate its 50th anniversary with a roster of events highlighting the craft and legacy of the studio, including the launch of a new movie, Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom in the autumn.

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