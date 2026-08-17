POINTE LIVE Classes & Conversations to Offer Free NYC Dance Day Raffle
SeHyun Jin and Daniel Ulbricht will lead sessions at Ballet Arts Center for Dance for adult dancers 18 and up.
Pointe is offering five adult dancers complimentary spots at Pointe Live Classes & Conversations through a raffle. Entrants can apply for a chance to win a spot at the New York City event, which brings together New Jersey Ballet artist SeHyun Jin and New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht for an afternoon of movement, artistry, and conversation created especially for adult dancers.
The event will explore the BodyCode System, offer instruction in ballet technique, cover repertoire, and include a live panel discussion and audience Q&A moderated by Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt. Classes will feature a live accompanist.
À La Carte Classes
All classes are à la carte, allowing attendees to attend just one session or build a personalized experience by attending multiple classes. No pointe shoes are required.
Schedule
2:45–3:10 PM | Registration
3:10–4:10 PM | BodyCode System (yoga mat recommended)
4:20–5:55 PM | Ballet Technique
6:05–7:05 PM | Repertoire
7:05–7:25 PM | Break
7:25–8:05 PM | Panel Discussion & Audience Q&A
8:05–8:30 PM | Photos & Goodbyes
Event Details
Saturday, August 22, 2026
Ages 18+
Ballet Arts Center for Dance
130 W. 56th St., No. 6
New York, NY 10019
More information on the NYC event is available here.