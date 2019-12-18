PLAYING WITH FIRE to Arrive on Digital & Blu-ray

Called "fun for the whole family" (Mark Pacis, Nerd Reactor) and "full of laughs" (Jamie Mariano, The Movie Elite), the hilarious family comedy PLAYING WITH FIRE debuts on Digital January 21, 2020 and on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand February 4 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The Digital* and Blu-ray releases deliver even more laughs with wildly funny bonus content. Sit down with Captain Jake (John Cena) as he reads a bedtime story with an amusing twist; see what you missed in theaters with deleted scenes and laugh-out-loud bloopers; plus, enjoy behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast.

When firefighter Jake Carson (John Cena) and his team (Keegan-Michael Key & John Leguizamo) rescue three siblings in the path of a wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could have prepared them for their most challenging job yet - babysitting. While trying to locate the children's parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire station turned upside down and learn that kids - much like fires - are wild and full of surprises.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

· Storytime with John Cena

· Deleted Scenes

· Bloopers

· Lighting Up The Laughs

· The Director's Diaries: Read By Star Cast

· What It Means To Be A Family

· The Real Smokejumpers: This Is Their Story

The PLAYING WITH FIRE DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.





