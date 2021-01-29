PERIOD END OF SENTENCE's Guneet Monga To Executive Produce India's Awards Contender BITTU

Writer/director Karishma Dev Dube's Student Academy Winning short film BITTU that centers on a close friendship between two girls on a seemingly normal day at a school in rural India is available to watch for a limited time as part of Vimeo's Staff Picks.

BAFTA nominee and the Executive Producer of the Oscar-winning documentary short film PERIOD END OF SENTENCE has come on board to lend her support to this important film.

An accidental poisoning at school eclipses a close friendship between two girls.

Set in a forgotten Himalayan community, this film follows THE JOURNEY of an eight year-old BITTU her best friend and young protégé, Chand. The incident was a moment of mundane carelessness that resulted in horrific consequences. On this day, events escalate quickly between the two friends, bringing them to an end they never imagined.

Filmmakers behind BITTU are Producer Mary Evangelista and Cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube. Writer/Director Karishma Dev Dube is based in New York, born and raised in New Delhi.

Karishma Dev Dube came to the states to attend the Graduate Film Program at NYU, where she received the Dean's Fellowship. Her first film DEVI premiered at BFI London Film Festival before playing 56 international film festivals, including Edinburgh Film Festival, Frameline, LA Film Festival, and Outfest LA, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short Film. Her work has been featured on the Advocate, BBC World, and The Wrap's Shortlist. BITTU had its North American premiere at Telluride Film Festival.

BITTU is Executive Produced by "Indian Women Rising," a female cinema collective founded by Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor (Alt Balaji), Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh (Balaji Motion Pictures). With IWR, the team is determined to empower the story presented by a strong team of women with Director Karishma Dev Dube, Shreya Dev Dube as the cinematographer (credits include Cat Sticks, A Suitable Boy), and Mary Evangelista (Fran This Summer) produced the film.

Bittu can be seen here: https://vimeo.com/505266010

Guneet Monga is an Indian film producer, a BAFTA nominee and amongst the first producers from India to be inducted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment that has been at the helm of pushing content-driven cinema with films like THE LUNCHBOX, MASAAN, WHAT WILL PEOPLE SAY, SOORARAI POTTRU, HARAAMKHOR, PEDDLERS, and OSCAR WINNING SHORT DOCUMENTARY - PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE to name a few. Guneet Monga is one of the most renowned filmmakers not just in India but also across the globe, symbolizing the victory of content with her projects.

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful female filmmakers of the Indian Entertainment industry with her expertise across Television, Silver screen as well as the OTT platforms. She is Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Alt Balaji. In cinema, her interest lies in new-age unconventional stories. She has backed critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like - UDTA PUNJAB, THE DIRTY PICTURE, LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKHA, VEERE DI WEDDING, DREAMGIRL AND DOLLY KITTY AUR WOH CHAMAKTE SITARE to name a few. Regarded as one of the most powerful women entrepreneurs of India and a content powerhouse, her films have carved a path for women-oriented subjects in Bollywood.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, is a best-selling author, a columnist, a film director, and also a cancer survivor. She is a source of inspiration and is a celebrated icon for women's empowerment.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures. In her career spanning almost a decade at Balaji Telefilms, Ruchikaa has successfully dabbled across Marketing, Branding and the Creative departments with titles like LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKHA, UDTA PUNJAB, DREAM GIRL, VEERE DI WEDDING, JUDGEMENTAL HAI KYA, DOLLY KITTY AUR WOH CHAMAKTE SITARE among others.