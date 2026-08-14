PEN15 Clip Shows Sam and Classmates Stunned Maya and Anna Still Play With Dolls

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A lunch table becomes the setting for an awkward reveal in a new clip from PEN15 shared by Hulu, in which Sam, played by Taj Cross, and the surrounding kids react with shock upon discovering that Maya and Anna still play with dolls. The moment leans into the series' signature blend of cringe comedy and adolescent social pressure, catching the two title characters off guard in front of their peers.

PEN15 stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as Maya and Anna. The clip centers on that dynamic, with the pair's private habit of playing with dolls suddenly exposed to their classmates in a public, uncomfortable setting.

The scene follows Hulu's pattern of promoting the series through short, self-contained moments rather than broader plot explanations, letting the characters' reactions carry the clip. The lunch table setting underscores the show's focus on the social dynamics and embarrassments that define early teenage years.

PEN15 is now streaming on Hulu, giving viewers the chance to see how the fallout from the doll reveal plays out within the larger context of the episode.

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