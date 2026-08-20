PBS to Air EUGENE ONEGIN Encore, MARLOW MURDER CLUB and MAGPIE MURDERS

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PBS has detailed its upcoming 'Tune In & Stream' lineup, including an opera broadcast, encore streaming presentations of two Masterpiece mystery series, and new seasons and episodes across several other programs.

Great Performances AT THE MET brings 'Eugene Onegin' to broadcast, premiering Friday, Aug. 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Soprano Asmik Grigorian returns to the Met as Tatiana, the lovestruck young heroine in Tchaikovsky's opera adaptation of Pushkin's novel. Baritone Igor Golovatenko reprises his portrayal of Onegin, who realizes his affection for her all too late. Tony Award winner Deborah Warner directs.

THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE (Season 1) returns as a streaming encore on Saturday, Aug. 22, available to rewatch and binge with the PBS app. Retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond, 'Downton Abbey') lives alone in a faded mansion in the peaceful town of Marlow, filling her time by setting crosswords for the local paper. During one of her regular wild swims in the Thames, Judith hears a gunshot coming from a neighbor's garden and believes a brutal murder has taken place. When the police are reluctant to believe her story, Judith finds herself forming an unlikely friendship with local dog-walker and empty-nester Suzie (Jo Martin, 'Doctor Who') and unfulfilled vicar's wife Becks (Cara Horgan, 'The Sandman') as they start an investigation of their own. Eventually asked to assist with the official police investigation, headed by newly promoted Tanika (Natalie Dew, 'Sandylands'), the women must piece together clues, grill suspect witnesses, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop the killer in their tracks.

MAGPIE MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE (Season 1) streams as an encore on Sunday, Aug. 23, available to rewatch and binge with the PBS app. A mystery author dies under suspicious circumstances, with his last book seemingly unfinished. This leaves two mysteries: What happened to him? And how does his latest potboiler end? Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville ('The Crown,' 'Phantom Thread') stars as the author's editor, Susan Ryeland, who assumes the role of detective in the case. Meanwhile, Tim McMullan ('Patrick Melrose') plays the fictional sleuth in the incomplete novel, whose investigation parallels Susan's. Based on Anthony Horowitz's ('Foyle's War') ingenious bestselling novel, the six-part series also stars Conleth Hill, Michael Maloney, Alexandros Logothetis and Claire Rushbrook.

POV 'How to Build a Library' premieres Monday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Shiro and Wachuka have never tackled a project like this before, but their determination to redefine what the formerly whites-only McMillan Memorial Library can be pushes them through each challenge. Their friendship gives viewers a glimpse into their warm personalities, and their candidness about their frustrations draws viewers into their journey.

AMERICAN MASTERS 'Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World' premieres Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. The episode celebrates the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Mary Oliver. Shaped by a solitary childhood and rising literary fame, Oliver published more than 30 collections of poetry and essays on nature, beauty, and the journey towards love. Notable voices including Stephen Colbert, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Buscemi and Lucy Dacus share how Oliver's work resonates today.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA Episode 6 (Finale), 'Who Survived the Great Dying (and Why),' premieres Wednesday, August 26 on the PBS App, PBS.org, the EONS YouTube channel, and PBS stations (check local listings). It's the final act of the Paleozoic Era – just before the Age of Dinosaurs begins – and dark times are ahead. EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, a longform spinoff based on the popular PBS Digital Studios' series Eons with more than 750 million views and 3 million subscribers, tells the story of life on the supercontinent of Pangea. From a landscape ruled by strange mammal-relatives, through the relentless hellscape of the Great Dying itself and its aftermath, the series sheds light on the world of the Permian, how it ended, and how life recovered.

Great Performances 'Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026' premieres Friday, Aug. 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. The beloved annual concert performed from Schönbrunn Palace Park by Vienna Philharmonic is conducted by Lorenzo Viotti and features renowned bass-baritone Bryn Terfel as guest artist.

September 2026

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Billy the Kid' airs as an encore presentation Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Twenty-one-year-old Henry McCarty, a.k.a. Billy the Kid, just days from being hanged for murder, outfoxed his jailors and electrified the nation with the latest in a long line of miraculous escapes. An outlaw with a deadly reputation, the young man was finally gunned down by the ambitious sheriff Pat Garrett just a few weeks later. Demonized by the lawman that killed him, the Kid was soon mythologized by a never-ending stream of dime store novels and big-screen dramas. But in all the tellings, Billy the Kid's real story has been obscured.

MADE IN THE WEST premieres Friday, Sept. 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. In a world of fast fashion and fast furniture, functional art invites viewers to slow down and appreciate the details. This is art you can sit on, drink out of, or wear on your feet. It reflects the natural surroundings and nowhere is this clearer than in the American West. Many of today's master artisans are aging out of the craft, and the path to preserve this uniquely American art form is at stake.

THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE (Season 3) premieres new episodes Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Back on board as a key part of DI Tanika Malik's (Natalie Dew) investigative team, the trio – Judith (Samantha Bond), Becks (Cara Horgan), and Suzie (Jo Martin) – continues to face a string of high-profile murders with their unconventional crime-solving methods in the third season of the series based on Robert Thorogood's bestselling novels.

MARBLE HALL MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE premieres Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is hired to work on a continuation novel of the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) series, written by a troubled young author. When the job leads Susan into another murder case, she unexpectedly finds herself a suspect. In the world of the novel, Atticus Pünd is visiting the Isle of Corfu when he becomes embroiled in the murder of Lady Margaret Chalfont, whose family he investigates with the assistance of a Greek detective.

Streaming Spotlight

MYSTERY LOVES COMPANY brings together a sweeping collection of cozy whodunits and edge-of-your-seat thrillers this summer, spanning both beloved classics and newer hits. Long a cornerstone of PBS drama, the genre continues to draw audiences with stories that range from charming, character-driven cases to complex investigations that keep viewers guessing until the very end. Programs include PATIENCE, GRANTCHESTER ON MASTERPIECE, MADEMOISELLE HOLMES, AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT, THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE, and MAGPIE MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE, alongside a wide range of additional fan favorites. The collection is streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

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