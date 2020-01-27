PBS Kids & Fred Rogers Productions Present a New Season of ODD SQUAD

PBS KIDS and Fred Rogers Productions today announced the premiere of a new season of family-favorite and multiple Emmy Award-winning series ODD SQUAD. Produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Sinking Ship Entertainment, the third iteration of the series will launch on PBS stations, the PBS Kids 24/7 channel and PBS Kids digital platforms on February 17, 2020.

Featuring 20 new half-hour episodes, this season of the popular live-action show will take viewers along on adventures all around the world, as ODD SQUAD hits the road in a Mobile Unit for the first time. The upcoming season will introduce an all-new cast of four intrepid agents-Opal (Valentina Herrera), Omar (Jayce Alexander), Oswald (Gavin MacIver-Wright - Heartland, Sesame Street), and Orla (Alyssa Hidalgo -"Got Milk" campaign) - who will travel together in their custom-outfitted ODD SQUAD van to tackle oddness wherever they find it. The agents will report back to Ms. O (Millie Davis - Orphan Black), who has been promoted to "The Big O" in the new season. As they travel from New York City to Pittsburgh, Australia to Zambia, and beyond, the agents encounter a range of mysterious characters, including the villainous Sand Queen, played by Academy Award-nominated actress Toni Collette.

In the summer of 2020, fans will get the chance to listen in to the first-ever ODD SQUAD podcast. Odd Squadcast is a serialized podcast that follows "The Big O" as she hosts a weekly radio address for agents all over the world - while simultaneously trying to stop an odd invasion of headquarters. In addition, a new season of OddTube, the digital short-form ODD SQUAD spin-off that debuted its first season with Agent Olympia (Anna Cathcart), will now be hosted by Agent Orla and is set to go live in Fall 2020.

"We've heard incredible stories of how ODD SQUAD helps kids feel like they can do anything - seeing endless possibilities to what they can accomplish by feeling like they're a part of the squad," said Lesli Rotenberg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Children's Media and Education, PBS. "The series' signature mix of funny and educational content have made it a consistent favorite among our viewers, and we're thrilled that we're able to expand the ODD SQUAD universe with a new podcast and digital shorts."

Recently listed as one of the best kids' shows of the decade by Common Sense Media, research has shown that ODD SQUAD can have a positive effect on kids' learning. A live-action series designed to help kids 5-8 build math, problem-solving, and collaboration skills, ODD SQUAD centers on four young agents who are part of the Odd Squad, an agency whose mission is to investigate strange happenings. Every episode features a math concept that the ODD SQUAD uses to set things right. Season 3 episodes will continue to focus on math, as well as expand upon science, technology, and engineering concepts and principles. To crack each case, the agents use deductive reasoning and logical thinking-along with teamwork and a hefty dose of humor-to explore the "math in the science."

"We can't wait for fans to climb aboard and join the new agents for all the oddly-fun, learning-fueled adventures in this latest season," said Paul Siefken, President and CEO, Fred Rogers Productions. "With the debut of the ODD SQUAD podcast, and a returning season of the very popular OddTube, too, kids and families will be able to get even closer to all the 'odd' action!"

Odd Squad has consistently been one of the most streamed programs across PBS Kids digital platforms, averaging more than 25 million streams per month.* ODD SQUAD airs daily on PBS stations (check local listings), the PBS Kids 24/7 channel, and streams on pbskids.org and the free PBS Kids Video app. ODD SQUAD was created by Tim McKeon (Helpsters, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls) and Adam Peltzman (Wonder Pets!, Peter Rabbit, Wallykazam!) and is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Fred Rogers Productions.

Odd Squadcast and OddTube were created with major funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, as part of its ongoing support for innovation in children's content.





