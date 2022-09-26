Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray Release

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION will be released on Blu-ray October 11, 2022.

Sep. 26, 2022  

For the first time in one complete set, all seven terrifying PARANORMAL ACTIVITY movies come together in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION on Blu-ray October 11, 2022. This limited-edition, collector's set includes the latest chapter on Blu-ray for the first time: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: NEXT OF KIN, which debuted exclusively on Paramount+.

Packed with chills and horrifying surprises, this must-own collection also features the 90+ minute documentary UNKNOWN DIMENSION: THE STORY OF PARANORMAL ACTIVITY. This definitive documentary chronicles the complete story of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY from indie sensation to blockbuster franchise.

Featuring interviews with cast and crew, newly REVEALED footage from the terrifying films, and insight from fans, it's a must-see exploration of THE MOVIES that reimagined the "found footage" genre for a whole new generation of viewers.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION includes 9 Blu-ray discs, including the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION, digital codes for each film, and an exclusive "home security sticker"-all housed in deluxe packaging containing reversible artwork for each title.

List of Contents

Paranormal Activity Blu-ray
Includes Theatrical and Unrated Version with Alternate Ending
Paranormal Activity 2 Blu-ray
Includes Theatrical and Unrated Version
Paranormal Activity 3 Blu-ray
Includes Theatrical and Unrated Version
Paranormal Activity 4 Blu-ray
Includes Theatrical and Unrated Version
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones Blu-ray
Includes Theatrical and Unrated Version
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension Blu-ray
Includes Theatrical, Unrated, and Unrated Version with Alternate Ending
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension 3D Blu-ray
Includes Theatrical 3D Version
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Blu-ray
Includes over 20 minutes of deleted scenes and an alternate ending
Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity Blu-ray

