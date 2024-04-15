PAINTED WITH RAVEN Spin-Off Series Coming This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World of Wonder, the producers behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, have announced a special spin-off of their hit series ‘Painted with Raven’. The special spin-off, titled ‘Painting with Raven’, will keep Emmy- Award- winning make-up artist and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Raven in the host’s chair as she sits down with queens from across the Drag Race franchise for exclusive conversations while they do their make-up. The featured queens in the premiere season were all hand-selected by Raven herself and include Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Shannel, Naomi Smalls, Deja Skye, Phoenix, and Nicole Paige Brooks. Through these conversations, Raven unearths insider tea from the queens’ time on “Drag Race,” their life stories, as well as first-hand make-up tips and tricks.

“Painting with Raven” will continue to highlight Raven’s signature charm and unflinching realness that fans know and love, while showcasing the breadth of her hosting capabilities across an all-new format. Viewers can expect laughs, games, and secret insights into the wig-snatching make-up routines of the queens as Raven guides in-depth and thoughtful conversations across each half-hour episode.

Said Raven, "Hosting my own WOW Presents Plus series has been a dream come true and I'm looking forward to exploring new hosting territory through 'Painting with Raven'. While sitting down with my fellow queens we will uncover the art of their transformation one brushstroke at a time, all while dishing on life during and after Drag Race."

“We're excited to continue Raven's World of Wonder legacy with 'Painting with Raven,'” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “Raven is not just an expert makeup artist, but a natural host and no one better is suited to unearth all the makeup tips and tricks from her fellow glamazons."

“Painted with Raven” first premiered in 2021 and has taken viewers on a hunt for the most talented, undiscovered makeup superstars over two seasons. In this series, makeup artists from across the US compete virtually from the comfort of their own homes in a series of mini-challenges, main challenges and weekly faceoffs in a unique competition format with no eliminations. “Painting with Raven” stays true to the core focus and theme of make-up and beauty as defined in the original format while at the same time shifts the lens from competition to conversation.

“Painting with Raven” will join a robust catalog of original programming, which includes the first two seasons of “Painted with Raven”, the newly premiered “House of Laughs” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked”, as well as further original programming, World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content, and the entire international Drag Race franchise.

The series will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus this summer. Subscribe HERE.