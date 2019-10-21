Ozuna Will Star, Contribute to Soundtrack of FAST AND FURIOUS 9

Deadline reports that Ozuna, a Latin Pop star, will star with Vin Diesel in "Fast and Furious 9." He is also expected to contribute to the film's soundtrack.

Diesel announced the news on Instagram.

"As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film. They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9!

Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always...#Fast92020 #YoungSantos #Ozuna#Fatherhood," he wrote.

Ozuna won two Latin AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS last week, where he was nominated for nine awards total. He is the most-viewed artist in the world on YouTube.

The release date for "Fast and Furious 9" is May 22, 2020.

Check out Diesel's Instagram post here, and listen to Ozuna's "Baila Baila Baila" below!

Read the original story on Deadline.





