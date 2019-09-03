Oxford Film Festival, Oxford Community Market Announce a One Night Food Film Festival

The Oxford Film Festival and Oxford Community Market have teamed up for a special one night Food Film Festival on Tuesday, September 17 about 7 pm. The event is free but donations to both non-profits are encouraged. The regular farmer's market will be held at the Old Armory Pavilion from 3-6:30 pm and the party will continue at 7 p.m. with free hot dogs, popcorn and other treats for the movies. Chairs will be provided but bringing lawn chairs is encouraged.

"We are very excited to partner with the Oxford Film Festival on this project. OXCM's mission is to support our farmers by generating interest in local food. A great way to do that is to find creative ways to partner with other organizations to build community and give people ways to get involved in supporting the local food system as well as our awesome film festival," Betsy Chapman said.

The audience will get to decide the winning film by voting during the screening. A question and answer will be held with attending filmmakers after the screening.

Films highlighted that evening are as follows:

Title: A Food Love Note

Director: Mary Stanton Knight

RT: 6:22

Logline: A short doc about food, love, and what happens when you build a life around the two.

Restaurant co-owner Lauren Stokes was diagnosed with Crohn's disease as a young child and grew up on a bland diet, longing to eat fresh vegetables, fruits, or even a seeded burger bun. Now, years later and able to enjoy food, Lauren and her husband John run an Italian eatery, Tarasque Cucina in Oxford, MS.

Title: Favorites

Director: Tracy S. Facelli

Run time: 17:24

Logline: After Steve's wife Natalie dies unexpectedly, he finds the last thing she did for him was to make his favorite dessert.

Title: Baking in Progress

Directed by Angela Rabin, Jerry J. Wilson and Isaac Engelberg

Run Time: 4:40

Logline: BAKING IN PROGRESS looks at the changing landscape of New Albany, Mississippi through the eyes of Sugaree's Bakery, a confectionery dedicated to building a more inclusive and accepting South.

Title: Sweet Sorghum

Director: Jonathan Smith

Run Time: 08:58

Logline: Two sorghum molasses makers talk about what it is that drives them to grow the crop, maintain the antique equipment used to harvest and process, and then cook down the juice into sorghum molasses.

Title: Oxford Food Film Festival 2019

Director: Kimberly Pearson

Run Time: 14:28

Logline: A look at one family and their food traditions.

Title: Soul of the Kitchen

Director: Kat Hernandez

Run Time: 05:57

Logline: A Southern Foodways film.

Title: Soulfed

Director: Zaire Love

Run Time: 07:53

Logline: A Southern Foodways film.

Title: Pizza Roots & Routes: Milwaukee

Director: Daniel Lee Perea

Run Time: 10:30

Logline: An exploration of how the culture and immigrants of Milwaukee gave birth to the tavern style pizza which spread across the Midwest.

Title: Grown From Here

Director: Ellie Campbell and Caitlyn Richtman

Run Time: 04:57

Logline: "Grown From Here" is a profile of Oxford's own Chicory Market, a full-service grocery with a mission of connecting local farmers and food producers with Oxford and Lafayette County, MS, and surrounding communities.

The Oxford Film Festival is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization founded in 2003 to bring in exciting and contemporary films and those filmmakers into North Mississippi. Going into its 17th season, the five-day festival screens various short and feature length films for both showcase and competition settings. The Oxford Film Festival celebrates the art of independent cinema and the festival has been continuously praised for its outstanding hospitality by its filmmakers and patrons in the Oxford community. Through its year-round programming, the Oxford Film Festival makes every effort to encourage Oxford and North Mississippi to be the central core forfilmmaking. Through this, the festival coordinates different workshops, screenings, and educational programs targeting a wide demographic range of people from children to senior citizens. The OxFilm Society was created (from support of the Oxford Film Festival) to help loan equipment to filmmakers who film in Oxford, Miss and the festival each year produces an annual community film where people from the community come together and dedicate time to construct a short film to be screened for the Oxford Film Festival. For more information, visit at https://www.oxfordfilmfest.com/





Related Articles View More TV Stories