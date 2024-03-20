Outside Joke: The Hub of Netflix is a Joke Fest Lineup Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix is a Joke Fest is back from May 1 - May 12, 2024 for a second round of laughs in Los Angeles – and with it comes Outside Joke: The Hub of Netflix is a Joke Fest, an exclusive, fan-fueled mini-fest located outdoors at the famed Hollywood Palladium.

With everything from live stand-up and surprise drop-ins from the biggest names in comedy, to games, activations, food and merch, Outside Joke lets fans in on the joke as we celebrate the best moments in Netflix comedy and beyond.

Happening the weekends of May 3-5 & May 10-12 during Netflix is a Joke Fest, Outside Joke will feature a wide range of programming, including drag brunches, Netflix trivia, live music and podcasts, a Roast Battle competition and, of course, comedy. Fans can look forward to special appearances by Atsuko Okatsuka, David Wain, Fred Armisen, Freddie Gibbs, Janelle James, Jeff Ross, Jim Jefferies, Ken Marino, Leslie Jones, Marc Rebillet, Masego, Michelle Buteau, Reggie Watts, Stavros Halkias and Tim Dillon; drag icons Alyssa Edwards, Jimbo, Latrice Royale and Trixie Mattel; the casts of Love Is Blind, Selling the O.C., Selling Sunset, That 90s Show, The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, and more; plus performances from Marc Rebillet, Masego, Reggie Watts and Morgan Jay.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for Outside Joke will go on sale to the general public at 10am PT on March 22nd at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com/Outside-Joke, with pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 21 at 10am PT.

Outside Joke Day Pass holders will be guaranteed entry for the single day purchased, with an express dedicated entry lane and an exclusive Netflix is a Joke Fest commemorative item.

If you already have a ticket to any show at Netflix is a Joke Fest, you'll gain entry to Outside Joke via a standby line on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached.

Below you'll find the Outside Joke lineup. The complete schedule* and latest information is available on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com/Outside-Joke, with an exclusive Visual Guide to the mini-fest available here.

The Drop In, a late night stand up show with surprise sets from the biggest names in comedy, including Atsuko Okatsuka, Janelle James, Jim Jefferies, Leslie Jones, Stavros Halkias and Tim Dillon.

Roast Battle: A Decade of Destruction Birthday Tournament with special guest judges Jeff Ross and Friends - A Three Night Tournament Celebrating Roast Battle's 10th Anniversary at The Comedy Store. The national Roast Battle League's best competitive roasters go mic to mic to determine who is the funniest. Only one will survive the brutal disses and bloodthirsty crowd to earn the votes of our celebrity judges and leave with the championship trophy!

Clash of the Netflix Casts, a live, classic feud-style trivia show, with head-to-head battles between the Love Is Blind Guys and Girls, hosted By Nick & Vanessa Lachey; The Circle and Too Hot To Handle, hosted By Michelle Buteau; Selling Sunset and Selling The O.C., hosted By Tone Bell; and the cast of That '90s Show, hosted By Kevin Smith.

Netflix Is A Drag...Brunch - Two Sunday brunches where fans can expect drag (of course), comedy, music and more, hosted by Trixie Mattel Featuring Meatball & Scarlett BoBo; and Alyssa Edwards, Jimbo & Latrice Royale.

Comedy with Musicians But Everyone is Welcome with Fred Armisen

Freddie Gibbs Presents CoKane Comedy, a night of raw and unfiltered stand up comedy with Freddie and his friends.

KidSuper's Funny Business: Fashion Is A Joke - Global fashion brand KidSuper has quickly made a name for itself as a brand that lives outside of the box. This joyfully curated show is the latest iteration of KidSuper's Funny Business series, aptly titled "Fashion Is A Joke." Expect hilarious sets, surprise guests, unreleased fashion, and, of course, a touch of chaos.

Adam Ray's Dr. Phil, a live show that provides a WILD late night feel with crowd interactions, standup, huge celebrity guests, surprise characters and hilarious moments you can't see anywhere else.

Puddles Pity Party, a showcase of the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends.

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with David Wain & Ken Marino, two guys who are longtime friends and also middle-aged DADS and wannabe rockstars. So, recently they got together with a group of other old friends (some dads, some not; some middle aged, some not) and started jamming, playing a diverse songbook of classic rock, pop, Motown, alt, New Orleans, favorites from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Therapy Gecko - Fans will get the chance to converse with Lyle Forever live on stage as they share their hopes, dreams, and anything else in the recesses of their mind with the internet's favorite gecko and unlicensed therapist. It will be an interactive, unpredictable evening as the audience journeys with a gecko into the unknown.

Josh Adam Meyers and The Goddamn Comedy Jam is the intersection of comedy stardom and rock & roll dreams, where comedians perform a stand up set and short story followed by a song of their choosing – all accompanied by a live band.

The Crossword Show with Zach Sherwin, where a comedian guest panel solves an actual crossword puzzle live on stage, with everything displayed on a big screen so the audience can follow along.

Are You Still Listening, a live taping of the standup comedy showcase that airs exclusively on Netflix is a Joke Radio.

*Final lineup subject to change.

ABOUT NETFLIX IS A JOKE FEST

The biggest comedy festival in North America is back and bigger than ever. Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, the star-studded celebration of comedy from May 1 - May 12, 2024 will feature over 500 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketch and more with the best comedians and artists in the world.

For 12 days, the comedy community will take over more than 35 of LA's most beloved landmarks such as Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store

Just some of the names included in the 2024 Netflix is a Joke Fest include: Ali Wong, Atsuko Okatsuka, Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Beth Stelling, Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Cedric the Entertainer, Celeste Barber, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, David Letterman, Demetri Martin, Deon Cole, Earthquake, Fortune Feimster, Hannah Berner, Hannah Gadsby, Heather McMahan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeff Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessi Klein, Jessica Kirson, Joel Kim Booster, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr, Justin Willman, Katherine Ryan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kountry Wayne, Kumail Nanjiani, Leanne Morgan, Leslie Jones, Luenell, Mae Martin, Mark Normand, Marlon Wayans, Matteo Lane, Matt Rife, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Buteau, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Epps, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Rachel Bloom, Ralph Barbosa, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Ryan Hamilton, Sam Jay, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Sheng Wang, Stavros Halkias, Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, Tim Robinson, Tom Brady, Tom Papa, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, Vir Das, Wanda Sykes, Will Smith (the Dodger).