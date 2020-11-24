Outfest Announces TWAS' THE NIGHT BEFORE GIVE-MAS Virtual Variety Show & Fundraiser

As a special way to kick-off the holiday season with some humor and festivities, Outfest is hosting its first annual virtual fundraiser. 'Twas the Night Before Give-mas: A Virtual Benefit Variety Fundraiser for Outfest will be held on Monday, November 30 (6pm PT/ 9pm ET), the night before annual Giving Tuesday.



Marc Malkin will host the variety show full of original sketches, drag queen foolery, and live music performances. Special appearances include Margaret Cho, Charlie Carver, Janaya Future Khan, Candis Cayne, Steven Canals, Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, Out100 honorees and more of your iconic queer crushes. The show will be full of holiday shenanigans and inspiration from your favorite queer artists. The show duration will be approximately 75 minutes and will livestream at outfest.org/givemas (OutfestNow.com and Outfest social media @outfest).



"In a year which is so much different, there is one thing that I'm hoping everybody can relate to: that is the incredible work of the artists and storytellers of our community. Pairing this incredible talent roster with an event to support our incredible programs and mission will help Outfest meet the many challenges we are facing during these unprecedented times. With the difficult holiday season ahead, we hope that this event brings a much-needed smile and short escape from the struggles we are all facing daily," commented Damien Navarro, Outfest's Executive Director.



Proceeds from the event benefit Outfest's advocacy, education, and development programs year-round on behalf of the LGBTQIA+ community and its artists through Outfest Now, Outfest Forward, and Outfest UCLA Legacy Project.



The show is produced by Kyle Shea, and written and directed by Kyle Shea and May Viola. Sponsors for this event include Cadillac and Pride Media.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You