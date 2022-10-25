Oscar Isaac & Julianne Moore Lead New Spotify Podcast

All episodes of the highly anticipated Spotify podcast "Case 63," featuring the voices of Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac, are out on Spotify now.

"Case 63" follows Dr. Eliza Knight (Moore), a New York psychiatrist, as she begins treating a patient registered as Case 63 (Isaac) who claims to be from the year 2062. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real.

The new series is the long-awaited English language adaptation of "Caso 63," Spotify's most listened to scripted Original podcast in Latin America, originally produced in Santiago, Chile.

The series is produced by Spotify's Gimlet studios, Moore's production company FortySixty, and Isaac's Mad Gene Media, with both Moore and Isaac serving as executive producers on the podcast.

Listen to the first episode here: