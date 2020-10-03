Original LAGUNA BEACH Cast Will Reunite In Support Of Voter Registration

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cast members set to appear include Lauren Conrad, Stephen Coletti, Kristin Cavallari, and more!

In partnership with #GoodToVote and HeadCount, the full original cast of the hit reality show Laguna Beach will reunite for the first time since filming the show in support of voter registration and activation.

Lauren Conrad, Stephen Coletti, Lo Bosworth Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, Deiter Schmitz, Morgan Olsen, Loren Polster, Christina Sinclair, and KRISTIN CAVALLARI are all set to appear in the virtual reunion.

The #GoodToVote campaign was developed by Ben Relles (Head of Innovation for Youtube Originals) with the intent of partnering with influential voices to drive new voter registration and current voter participation. They have successfully executed partnerships with celebrities and influencers including David Dobrik - who registered a record-breaking 100K new voters in the first 24 hours -, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Roberts, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Gad, Alisha Marie, Remi Cruz, DeStorm Power, Rebecca Black, and Epic Rap Battles among others.

Laguna Beach originally aired on MTV from September 28, 2004 until November 15, 2006. The series aired for three seasons and was primarily focused on the personal lives of several students attending Laguna Beach High School. Its premise was originated with Liz Gateley, while Tony DiSanto served as the executive producer.

