Oprah Winfrey to Host ABC Special About Prescription Weight Loss Medications

Oprah Winfrey hosts a sit-down conversation around the radical impact of prescription weight loss medications in the primetime event, “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and the next day on Hulu. The special delves into the prevailing questions and concerns surrounding the impact on our health care, economy, lifestyle and culture.

Speaking in front of a live studio audience, Oprah gathers the country’s leading medical experts and everyday people who are in the battle of one of the biggest health care crises the world has ever known. For the first time in history, new drugs could prove to be the GAME CHANGER to stem the tide of people living with obesity, an epidemic which has grown exponentially since the 1970s, costing $173 billion per year in medical costs in the United States alone.

“It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity,” said Oprah Winfrey. “This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight.”

“We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatizes and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “I can think of no one better to lead this meaningful conversation about such a critical issue that touches all of our lives.”

Joining the conversation are medical experts including Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. W. Scott Butsch, ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s Dr. Amanda Velazquez and patients from around the country who have a range of personal experiences with prescription weight loss medications, including a teenager who was among the first to take the new drugs and begs the question whether these medications should be given to minors. Oprah also invites leaders from the two global pharmaceutical companies behind these revolutionary drugs to address what this means for THE 100 million Americans and over 1 billion adults worldwide living with a deadly disease.

Key questions are addressed: Why is obesity designated a disease? Who are the medications really intended for? Who is eligible to receive weight loss drugs? What should folks ask their doctors? What are the short-term and long-term side-effects? What are the supply chain challenges and the impact on those with diabetes? Why is there shame surrounding taking medication, and what is the future of these medicines in our society and culture?

“An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution” is produced by Harpo Productions, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

About Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a global media leader, producer, philanthropist, actress and author. Over the course of her esteemed career, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today. For 25 years, Winfrey was host and producer of the award-winning talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” engaging in range of multifaceted cultural conversations.

Currently, Oprah oversees Harpo Productions, serves as chairman and CEO of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, is the founder of O, The Oprah Magazine and digital companion site OprahDaily.com, and the host of the award-winning podcast “Super Soul.”

About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment’s captivating programming includes “Grey’s Anatomy,” the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; ratings juggernaut “The Bachelor” franchise, including the newest hit spinoff “The Golden Bachelor”; riveting dramas “9-1-1,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” and “Will Trent”; trailblazing comedies “Abbott Elementary,” “The Conners” and “Not Dead Yet”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; family favorites including “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Shark Tank”; popular game shows, including “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Generation Gap” and “Press Your Luck”; “General Hospital,” which is currently celebrating its milestone 60th season; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; as well as critically acclaimed specials and live events including the Emmy® Award-winning “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.” The network is also home to some of television’s most prestigious awards shows, including “The CMA Awards” and “The Oscars®.”