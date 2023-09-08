Oprah Sets Next CBS Interview Special

Scrolling through social media can make people unhappy, Oprah Winfrey tells CBS EVENING NEWS anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell in an interview for CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING, to be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 10 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Winfrey and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks have co-authored the book Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier.

Winfrey and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks have co-authored the book Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier, in which they explore what it takes to live a happier life.

Brooks tells O’Donnell that social media is “this laboratory for the earthly goals that actually make you miserable.”

“Everybody is looking at other people’s social media, what they believe to be other people’s lives, which is only a snapshot of other people’s lives, and feeling envy about that,” Winfrey tells O’Donnell. “And one of the things that Arthur and I talk about in this book is envy is the great destroyer.”

