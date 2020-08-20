Olivia Wilde Will Direct Secret Marvel Film About a Female Character

No details about the film have been confirmed, but rumor has it that it will be about Spider-Woman.

Olivia Wilde has been set to direct and develop a secret Marvel film project, about a female character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports.

No details about the film have been confirmed, but rumor has it that it will be about Spider-Woman.

The film will be penned by Katie Silberman and produced by Amy Pascal producing with Rachel O'Connor executive producing.

Olivia Wilde is known for her role as Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on the medical-drama television series House (2007-2012), and her roles in the films Conversations with Other Women (2005), Alpha Dog (2007), Tron: Legacy (2010), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Butter (2011), Drinking Buddies (2013), The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013), Rush (2013), The Lazarus Effect (2015), Love the Coopers (2015), and Meadowland (2015).

In 2017, Wilde made her Broadway debut, playing the role of Julia in 1984. In 2019, she directed her first film, the critically acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, for which she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

