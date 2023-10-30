Octavia Spencer's LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 & FEDS Set ID Premiere Dates

The new projects are kicking off Spencer's partnership with ID.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

This November, Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, will debut two new projects from acclaimed Academy Award® winning actress and producer Octavia Spencer, kicking off her partnership with ID.

LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20, an unfolding true crime docuseries event which will air in three-parts across one night, will premiere Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on ID.

FEDS, a gripping new six-part series that takes an in-depth look inside the FBI, and offers unprecedented access to active-duty agents, will premiere Wednesday, November 8 at 10/9c on ID with new episodes airing weekly.  

LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a sprawling, true-crime odyssey that begins with the disappearance of a 13 year-old Rachanda Pickle. When Rachanda disappears in 1990, detectives discover a trail of missing and murdered women along a ghostly stretch of Oregon’s US Highway 20 that goes back for decades, leading them to a killer who has been hiding in plain sight. With narration from Spencer, LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a gripping documentary that asks poignant questions of our society’s treatment of women – then and now. 

FEDS will take viewers deep inside America’s most elite crime-fighting agency, the FBI. The series, through gripping interviews with active-duty FBI agents, will detail high-profile, dangerous, and unusual cases with added insight from informants, undercover operatives, and victims. Offering unparalleled perspective, FEDS reveals the twists and turns of each case, as agents let their guard down and for the first time, bring us into their private world.

Showcasing a variety of investigations – from infiltrating MS–13 in Boston to taking down a multimillion dollar drug empire in Florida – FEDS shows the lengths the FBI goes to protect citizens across the country. In the season premiere, FBI special agents Wayne Jackowski and Andy Kehren recount an investigation into a terrifying kidnapping of a couple that results in a heart-pounding car chase with the prime suspect.  

Use #LostWomenOfHighway20 and #Feds to join the conversation and follow ID on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube for exclusive content from each episode. 

LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 and FEDS is produced for Investigation Discovery by Orit Entertainment and October Films. 



