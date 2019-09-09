Obba Babatundé Will Recur on Hulu's LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Deadline reports that actor Obba Babatundé will recur opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson in Hulu's upcoming limited series Little Fires Everywhere.

The series is based on Celeste Ng's novel of the same name, and follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood - and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Babatundé plays George Wright, a devoutly religious father of two who does his best to support his strong-willed daughter Mia (Kerry Washington) as she heads off to art school. But when his daughter's decisions conflict with his morals, George finds himself having to make a choice that he was never prepared to.

Babatundé is a Daytime Emmy-winner for his role on "The Bold and the Beatuiful." He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for "Miss Ever's Boys."

While his film and television credits loom exemplary, Babatundé is no stranger to the stage. With multiple Broadway credits, he is probably best known for his Tony-nominated role as "C.C. White" in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Other unforgettable stage performances include Hal Prince's Grind and he originated the role of the legendary jazz artist "Jelly Roll Morton" in the world premiere of Jelly's Last Jam. In the summer of 2005, Obba toured Japan, starring as "Billy Flynn" in Chicago, reprising the role he performed in the original tour of the classic musical.

Read the original story on Deadline.





