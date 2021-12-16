OWN Announces EGGS OVER EASY Documentary Narrated By Keshia Knight Pulliam

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY a new OWN Spotlight documentary in conjunction with OWN's first-ever health initiative, OWN YOUR HEALTH, exploring women's reproductive choices, options, and barriers, "Eggs Over Easy," premiering on Tuesday, January 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The film will also be available on discovery+ on January 4.

Narrated and executive produced by Emmy-nominated actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, "Eggs Over Easy" investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the Black community and brings Black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood.

Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Andra Day joins the conversation along with Black women, doctors, and fertility advocates who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and many other reproductive issues that are not typically discussed or widely understood.

"Eggs Over Easy" is a Lady Lock Production. Chiquita Lockley, Phylicia Fant, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and D'Angela Proctor are executive producers. The documentary was written, produced and directed by Chiquita Lockley.

Mother, Visionary, Emmy Nominated Actress, Entrepreneur, Veteran Entertainment Producer, Director, Advocate and Family Culture Shaper, Keshia Knight Pulliam is a familiar face in homes all over the world.

At the age of 5 years old, Keshia was cast as the iconic Rudy Huxtable on the groundbreaking Emmy and Golden Globe, award-winning television show "The Cosby Show". Keshia Knight Pulliam became the overnight poster child for families everywhere.

Her acting resume has continued to expand over several decades as she returned to the screen in "Beauty Shop," alongside Queen Latifah and in Tyler Perry's "House of Payne" as Miranda.

She is affectionately referred to as a new age "mompreneur" who continues to relentlessly pursue all of her goals and dreams. Her brand is an intersection of beauty, home, entertainment, giving back, and chasing impact in community. From working in entertainment, becoming one of the founding partners of The Fearless Fund, Co-founder of Peaches & Lola children's clothing line and curator of her own spice line "Keshia's Kitchen," her resume continues to evolve. Keshia Knight-Pulliam is most proud of her work with her not-for-profit, Kamp Kizzy, dedicated to inspiring girls all over the world to dream big, think big and accomplish big.

Watch the new trailer here: