OVID.tv Adds New Titles from Icarus Films and Women Make Movies

New streaming platform OVID.tv continues to roll out its robust collection of films, with an additional 14 new titles from Icarus Films and Women Make Movies on Friday May 17, 2019.



This revolutionary streaming platform will be home to over 400 titles by the end of May, offering access to a canon of historical films and masterpieces curated by a collaborative of eight independent distribution companies, "responsible for a good many of recent cinema's most laudable releases" (Film Comment.) The full list of companies is at bottom.



On May 19, 2019 viewers will have access to four films by and about Chris Marker, as well as ten films directed by women and distributed by Women Make Movies. Read on for more info on titles.



If you are looking ahead to Pride Month, OVID.tv will add 20 LGBTQ+ titles throughout the month of June. Details coming soon.



OVID.tv is available on Android, iPad, iPhone, AppleTV, AmazonFireTV, and ROKU. Subscription are only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually. Customers are offered a free introductory period.





