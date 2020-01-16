OVID and PRAGDA to Bring Films from Latin America & Spain to Streaming Platform

OVID is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with PRAGDA, which will add award-winning Latin American, Spanish, and Latinx films to its growing catalog of world cinema.



Founded in 2002, PRAGDA is a film company and cultural initiative devoted to programming, promoting, distributing, and exhibiting films from Spain and Latin America. In addition to being one of the most important and innovative promoters of Spanish cinema in the United States, PRAGDA's growing catalog includes many award-winning Latin American documentaries on contemporary issues and inspiring, challenging, and entertaining feature films.



Among these new releases on OVID, there are many narrative features including Puerto Rican filmmaker Alex Santiago Perez's COWS WEARING GLASSES and two works from Nicaraguan filmmaker Florence Jaugey: LA YUMA and THE NAKED SCREEN.



Also included are the documentaries GOYA: THE SECRET OF THE SHADOWS, a meditation on the art market, and THE METAL STORK on Salvadorian civil war survivors and their attempts to reconcile their pasts and bring peace to the present.



Stay tuned for more PRAGDA films coming to OVID in February, March, and April, 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories