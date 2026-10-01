OTHER BODIES Tickets on Sale at The Barrow Group

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Barrow Group presents the world premiere of Other Bodies, written and performed by Martin Moran and directed by Seth Barrish. Performances begin Thursday, November 19, with an official opening on Monday, November 23, at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center (520 8th Ave 901, 9th Floor, New York, NY). The limited engagement continues through Sunday, December 20.

Tickets for Other Bodies are $49, the only exception being Opening Night, which are $75. Tickets are on sale now at barrowgroup.org.

As borders close down and walls go up, Moran, with his signature blend of vulnerability and humor, tackles a fundamental question: How do we find one another again?

Other Bodies is the third solo piece in a trilogy. The Tricky Part won a 2004 OBIE award and two Drama Desk nominations. His second play, All the Rage, won the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Solo Show. Now Martin reunites with his long-time collaborator, Director Seth Barrish, in this world premiere.

'For more than twenty years, these solo pieces have been a way for me to wrestle with questions I don't know how to answer,' said Moran. 'Other Bodies grew out of the pandemic, a moment when we were suddenly forced apart from one another, but it became an exploration of something much larger: how we live with difference, how we recognize experiences that aren't our own, and how we find our way back to one another. I didn't set out to write a trilogy, but returning to this form with Seth, and bringing this third piece to The Barrow Group, where The Tricky Part first began, feels like completing a circle.'

Other Bodies also marks a full-circle return for Moran and Barrish. The Tricky Part was first presented in workshop form at The Barrow Group in November 2003 before its acclaimed Off-Broadway production. Barrish went on to direct All the Rage and now returns to direct Other Bodies, completing a collaboration across all three works that has spanned more than two decades.

'I've had the extraordinary privilege of working with Martin on these pieces for more than twenty years, and I've watched the questions he asks of himself and of an audience deepen and evolve,' said Barrish.

Moran has spent decades working as an actor on Broadway while building a parallel body of deeply personal autobiographical work. His Broadway credits include Spamalot, Cabaret, Titanic, Wicked, Big River, the revival of Funny Girl, and the original production of Floyd Collins.

Performance & Ticket Information

The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center

520 8th Ave 901, 9th Floor

New York, NY

Performances begin Thursday, November 19, 2026. Opening Night: Monday, November 23, 2026. Final Performance: Sunday, December 20, 2026.

Other Bodies runs approximately 75 minutes.

Tickets for Other Bodies are $49, the only exception being Opening Night, which are $75, and are available at barrowgroup.org.

Full Performance Schedule

Thursday, November 19th at 7:30pm

Friday, November 20th at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 21st at 7:30pm

Monday, November 23rd at 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Tuesday, November 24th at 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 25th at 7:30pm

Friday, November 27th at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 28th at 7:30pm

Sunday, November 29th at 3pm

Monday, November 30th at 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 2nd at 7:30pm

Thursday, December 3rd at 7:30pm

Friday, December 4th at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 5th at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 6th at 3pm

Monday, December 7th at 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 9th at 7:30pm

Thursday, December 10th at 7:30pm

Friday, December 11th at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 12th at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 13th at 3pm

Monday, December 14th at 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 16th at 7:30pm

Thursday, December 17th at 7:30pm

Friday, December 18th at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 19th at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 20th at 3pm

Bios

Martin Moran's memoir, The Tricky Part, received a 2005 LAMBDA Literary Award and the solo play version won a 2004 OBIE and two Drama Desk Nominations. His second, All the Rage, won the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Solo Show and the memoir was published by Beacon Press. His play, THEO, premiered at Two River Theater in 2018. His writing has appeared in Ploughshares, Pushcart Prize Anthology, and The New York Times.

His Broadway and Off-Broadway performing credits include, Funny Girl; Wicked; Spamalot; Titanic; Cabaret; Bells Are Ringing; Sing Street; Floyd Collins (Playwrights Horizons); A Man of No Importance (Lincoln Center Theater); Cider House Rules and 3 Kinds of Exile (The Atlantic Theater); and Brecht's A Man's a Man. He wrote the book and lyrics for the 2012 off Broadway musical, Borrowed Dust, with composer Joseph Thalken. He lives in New York City with his husband, actor Henry Stram.

Seth Barrish is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of The Barrow Group. Directing Credits: (Broadway) The Old Man and the Pool, The New One; (West End) The Old Man and the Pool; (Off Broadway) Diversion, Rachel Bloom: Death Let Me Do My Show!, The New One (Outer Critics Circle Award: Outstanding Solo Performance); The Tricky Part (OBIE Award, Drama Desk Nominations for Best Play and Best Solo Show); All The Rage (Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Show); My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, (Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Show, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Solo Show); Sleepwalk With Me; Pentecost (Drama Desk Nomination for Best Play), Old Wicked Songs (Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award); and 17 Minutes among dozens of productions spanning a 40-year career. Film & TV Directing Credits include numerous Netflix Specials. Seth appears regularly in film and on television. Seth's also a composer and songwriter. His new album This is the Time (Cath & Seth) was just released and is available on all platforms. He's most proud of his affiliation with his family, Lee Brock, Phillip & Rachel Barrish.

The Barrow Group

Founded in 1986, The Barrow Group is an award-winning nonprofit theatre company and performing arts training center in New York City dedicated to authentic storytelling and human connection. Led by Executive Director Robert Yu Serrell and Co-Artistic Directors Seth Barrish and Lee Brock, the organization brings together artists and audiences through theatre productions, new work development, and training grounded in spontaneity, simplicity, and truthful performance. A recipient of the Drama Desk Award for Off-Off-Broadway Excellence, The Barrow Group has developed or produced more than 150 shows, including works by Martin Moran, Mike Birbiglia, Jon Marans, and David Edgar. Its production of Moran's All the Rage received the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, and its production of Edgar's Pentecost earned a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Play. Through productions, artist residencies, readings, and initiatives such as FAB Women, The Barrow Group supports new voices and creates intimate theatrical experiences that inspire, enlighten, and connect audiences.

The Barrow Group also trains more than 4,000 students annually, offering programs for actors, writers, and directors from all backgrounds and at every stage of their development. Its celebrated alumni include Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, Emmy Award winner Tony Hale, Emmy Award nominee Alison Wright, Gotham TV Award winner Poorna Jagannathan, SAG Award ensemble nominee Sakina Jaffrey, and Gotham Award nominee Lola Kirke.

Based in a 19,000-square-foot performing arts center in Midtown Manhattan, The Barrow Group provides a collaborative artistic home where the development of new work and the training of artists enrich one another. Its facilities include a 70-seat theatre, eight studios, and an artist lounge, creating space for artists and audiences to gather, explore, and connect. Learn more at barrowgroup.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 12 Hrs 53 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me