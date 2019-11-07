ORPHAN BLACK: THE NEXT CHAPTER Returns to Serial Box Today

Premium audio and reading platform Serial Box will release the anticipated second half of Orphan Black: The Next Chapter starting Thursday, November 7. In episodes 6-10, fans will be able to catch up with familiar clones who have been absent up until now, see how much Sarah has changed over the last eight years, learn way too much about Alison and Donnie's private life and finally get into the minds of the bad guys to learn what they want, and the lengths they'll go to achieve it.

Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy® award-winning star of Orphan Black, is narrating the official continuation of the beloved TV series.

The 10-episode continuation of the ORPHAN BLACK story is written by New York Times bestselling and award-winning authors including Malka Older (Infomocracy, Null State); Madeline Ashby (Company Town, VN); Mishell Baker (Borderline, Phantom Pains); Heli Kennedy (Orphan Black: Deviations); E. C. Myers (Fair Coin; The Silence of Six) and Lindsay Smith (Sekret, Skandal).

Episodes 6-10 will begin rolling out in weekly installments starting today, Thursday, November 7, 2019. The full season is available for $9.99, or each individual episode is available for $1.99. Exclusively on the Serial Box apps available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and through the Serial Box website.





