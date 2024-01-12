OPPENHEIMER Is Coming to Peacock Next Month: How to Watch

A global cinematic phenomenon, Christopher Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER is the winner of five Golden Globe® Awards: Best Motion Picture-Drama, Best Director, Best Male Actor-Drama, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Score.

OPPENHEIMER, from Universal Pictures, streams exclusively on Peacock Feb 16. For more about OPPENHEIMER on Peacock, click here.

In addition to OPPENHEIMER, Peacock will also have the following Christopher Nolan-directed films available to stream beginning Feb 1.

Christopher Nolan Films Coming to Peacock

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises Dunkirk

Inception

Memento

What Else is on Peacock?

Christopher Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection, which now includes Focus Features’ Golden Globe®-winning THE HOLDOVERS, winner of two Golden Globes®, Blumhouse’s blockbuster FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, and THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies, including comedy, horror, action/adventure, kids and more.

About Oppenheimer

A staggering global cinematic phenomenon, earning almost $1 billion worldwide, writer-director Christopher Nolan’s record-shattering epic thriller, Oppenheimer, has earned five Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture-Drama, Best Director, Best Male Actor-Drama, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Score.

Oppenheimer propels audiences into the paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. With America locked in a devastating war, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Golden Globe winner Cillian Murphy) becomes the central figure in a pulse-pounding race against the Nazis to develop the first atomic bomb.

Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film stars Golden Globe® winner Emily Blunt, Oscar® winner Matt Damon, Golden Globe winner and Oscar® nominee Robert Downey Jr., Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Oscar® winners Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh. The film is produced by Golden Globe winners Emma Thomas, p.g.a.; Charles Roven, p.g.a. and Christopher Nolan, p.g.a