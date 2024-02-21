ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST Celebrates Its 55th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Debut

Director Sergio Leone's monumental Western classic ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion Paramount Home Entertainment will release the fully restored film for the first time on 4K Ultra HD May 14, 2024, as the latest addition to the studio's Paramount Presents line.

One of the most iconic and influential movies ever made, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST has been restored from the original 35mm Techniscope camera negative by Paramount's archive team, L'Immagine Ritrovata and The Film Foundation. This restoration honors the 2007 Film Foundation photochemical restoration overseen by legendary director Martin Scorsese by matching its build and color palette. The result is the definitive home release of the film, which features the 165-minute extended cut restored to its glory.

A must-own for every cinephile's collection, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST will be presented in a Limited-Edition two-disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray set that includes both new and legacy bonus content, as well as access to a Digital copy of the film. The film is presented in Dolby Vision* and HDR-10, along with English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English Restored Mono Dolby Digital for an exceptional home viewing experience.

Bonus content presented on the Blu-ray Disc is detailed below:

Commentary by the Hosts of the Spaghetti Western Podcast –NEW!

A Look Back with Leonard Maltin—NEW!

Commentary with contributions from directors John Carpenter, John Milius & Alex Cox, film historians Sir Christopher Frayling & Dr. Sheldon Hall, and cast and crew

An Opera of Violence

The Wages of Sin

Something To Do With Death

Railroad: Revolutionising the West

Locations Then & Now (Gallery)

Production Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Widely considered to be one of the greatest Westerns—and one of the greatest films—ever made, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in the U.S. National Film Registry in 2009. The film stars Claudia Cardinale, Henry Fonda, Jason Robards, and Charles Bronson.

Set in the dying days of the Old West, a struggle to control water in a dusty desert town embroils three hard-bitten gunmen in an epic clash of greed, honor, and revenge.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST will also be available on 4K Ultra HD Digital on May 14.