ONCE AGAIN Wins Audience Award at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The Image Award nominated writer/director Boaz Yakin's (“The Harder They Fall”, “Max”, “Fresh,” “Remember the Titans”) latest film, “ONCE AGAIN (for the very first time)” won the Audience Award after its world premiere in the Official Selection Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Thursday, November 16.

The film stars newcomers Jeroboam Bozeman and Mecca “Meccamorphosis” Verdell in a story about legendary street dancer and a young spoken word poet who reflect on their lives and their challenging relationship, through dreams, dance battles, rap battles and memories. The film is also executive produced by Nicholas Maye and Van Lathan, executive producers of the Academy Award-winning film, “Two Distant Strangers,” under their Six Feet Over Productions banner.

The film was choreographed by Olivier Award-winning street dancer and choreographer, Rennie Harris and was composed by Beyoncé alum, Marcus Norris (“Honk for Jesus”).

In the film, DeRay, a legendary street dancer, falls through the sky until he lands in the hallway outside the door of Naima, a spoken word poet and the love of his life. Told through both of their eyes, “ONCE AGAIN (for the very first time)” explores key moments in their lives, both together and apart, as they try to decide if they are going to give their relationship one last chance.

About Uncompromised Creative

Uncompromised Creative is an award-winning boutique creative firm with a focus on early-stage development, based in NYC. Production credits include: "The Paper Store" (Penn Badgley, Richard Kind), "Last Fair Deal" (Mack Wilds, Clarke Peters), and "All The Little Things We Kill" (Elizabeth Marvel, Danielle Brooks). Consultancy credits include "Ambition's Debt" (Grand Jury Prize winner, American Black Film Festival) and "Some Still Seek" (Toronto Intl Film Festival, 2021).

About Six Feet Over Productions

Nicholas Maye is Co-Founder of the Oscar Winning Production Company, Six Feet Over. A Film and Television Producer with a decade worth of experience as a brand strategist with proven results, making him one of the most highly sought-after young creatives in the business. Most recently executive producing “Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story,” and the Oscar winning live action short film, "Two Distant Strangers."

Van Lathan Jr. is a producer, media personality and host, from Baton Rouge, LA. He began his career working on film sets, such as, The Reaping and Failure to Launch. Highly recognized as "the Black guy" from TMZ, where he worked as Senior Producer for nine years. Currently, Van can be heard hosting the Higher Learning Podcast and Ringer-Verse Podcast, where he combines wit and humor to discuss news, politics, entertainment, sports and even superheroes.

Van's debut book Fat, Crazy & Tired (April 2022), hilariously documents his journey with weight loss and anxiety, and explores the real reasons behind unending physical and mental health battles.

As a producer for the Best Live Action Short Film, “Two Distant Strangers,” Van won an Academy Award in 2021, and continues to develop both film and television projects with his production companies 4116 Productions and Six Feet Over Productions. This Fall (2022) Van will host Hip Hop Homicides, a look into unsolved murders in the hip-hop community, produced by Curtis "50-Cent" Jackson and Mona Scott Young.

About alief (world sales)

We are a hybrid media sales, production and distribution company. We produce and represent award winning works internationally from first time and also established directors. We have a strong editorial line of stand-out uniquely made content. Our mission is to bring genre, and auteur storytelling to the forefront of audiences and critics alike. Our 2023 arthouse-genre slate includes Sundance winner 'MAMI WATA' by CJ Obasi, IFFR winner 'NEW STRAINS' by Artemis Shaw & Prashanth Kamalakanthan, True False Vision winner 'RAMONA' by Victoria Linares Villegas, and TIFF winner “KANAVAL” by Henri Pardo.