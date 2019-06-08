ON! Channel Introduces Audience To The Ladies Of ATL Socially Lit

The fast growing streaming service "The ON! Channel" has been on the roll throughout 2019, bringing a diverse group of series, films and original content to an audience dying for more diversity in their binge worthy shows. This can be seen with the success of series like the "Pride Wives of Dallas" "Wed-Locked" (featuring The Bold and The Beautiful's Karla Mosley, and Lawrence Saint Victor), The Come Up ATL & NYC, Harper's Radar, Rebecca Gold, Chronicles of Jessica W, Hospitality, Blue Collar Hustle and more.

One of The ON!' Channel's strongest categories is their Reality section and now they are bringing on a new reality series that is sure to please those that love a little spilled tee and drama. That series is "ATL Socially Lit" coming to ON! this weekend. These Atlanta socialites (get it..Socially Lit) consist of Kim, Brea, Jenn, Dee Dee, Marilyn Faye, Kelz, Lovie D, Jessica P, a group of entrepreneurial and professional women that love to get together, party and empower each other...that is when they aren't gossiping and spilling tea and creating drama.

ON! has added the full 1st season (which consists of four episodes) to the streaming Service and has already renewed season 2, which is currently in production.

Rated 4 stars after a screening in NY the ladies are ready for their close up and the Housewives may need to look out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qvl079beaU





